|
|
HOOKS
Hilda Florence Anna
Peacefully at home with her family, on 1st December, 2020, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Arthur (Hooky). Loving mum to Janet, Stephen, Sally, Linda, Christine (deceased), Sheila, Angela and Cheryl. A dearly loved mother-in-law, nan, great-nan, great-great-nan and sister. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Blind Veterans UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 4, 2020