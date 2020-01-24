Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
14:00
St. Mary's Denver
Interment
Following Services
Denver church yard
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda MACKINDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda MACKINDER

Notice Condolences

Hilda MACKINDER Notice
MACKINDER

Hilda Frances

of Denver. Very peacefully on 15th January 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Gerald (Mac) deceased. Mother of Stephen and Geraldine. Dear mother-in-law to Jane and Neil. Grandmother of Sarah (& Marc), Holly (& Matthew), Tom and Jessica (& Wayne) and Great Grandmother to Jeremy, Hebe, Rex and Milo. Funeral service at St. Mary's Denver on Thursday 6th February 2020 at 2.00pm,followed by interment at Denver church yard. Stephen and Geraldine and the Family would be very pleased for everyone to join us to celebrate Mum's life at the service and afterwards at the Ryston Park Golf Club. Donations, if desired, to St. Mary's Denver may be made at the service or sent care of A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors 69, Bridge Street Downham Market PE38 9DW
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -