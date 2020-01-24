|
MACKINDER
Hilda Frances
of Denver. Very peacefully on 15th January 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Gerald (Mac) deceased. Mother of Stephen and Geraldine. Dear mother-in-law to Jane and Neil. Grandmother of Sarah (& Marc), Holly (& Matthew), Tom and Jessica (& Wayne) and Great Grandmother to Jeremy, Hebe, Rex and Milo. Funeral service at St. Mary's Denver on Thursday 6th February 2020 at 2.00pm,followed by interment at Denver church yard. Stephen and Geraldine and the Family would be very pleased for everyone to join us to celebrate Mum's life at the service and afterwards at the Ryston Park Golf Club. Donations, if desired, to St. Mary's Denver may be made at the service or sent care of A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors 69, Bridge Street Downham Market PE38 9DW
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 24, 2020