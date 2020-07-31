Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Ian MCDONALD

Ian MCDONALD Notice
MCDONALD

Ian

Peacefully, on the 24th July, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 76 years, of West Winch. A much loved husband of Margaret, a loving dad of Simon, Leigh and Nathan. A dearly loved father-in-law and grandad and a dear brother to Gerard. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 31, 2020
