MCDONALD
Ian
Peacefully, on the 24th July, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 76 years, of West Winch. A much loved husband of Margaret, a loving dad of Simon, Leigh and Nathan. A dearly loved father-in-law and grandad and a dear brother to Gerard. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 31, 2020