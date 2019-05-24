Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Irene Ellen Moll

Irene Ellen Moll Notice
MOLL
Irene Ellen
Peacefully, on 15th May, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 64 years. Dearly loved daughter of Bertie and Annie (both deceased). Good friend of Alan, Bob, Terry, Roy and Karen. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Wednesday, 5th June, 2019 at 11:00am followed by Interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019
