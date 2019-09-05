|
|
NEWMAN
Irene On the 2nd September, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 70 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved wife of Barry. Loving mum to Mark and Andrea. A dear mother-in-law to Sarah, much loved nan to Henry and James and a dear sister to Marilyn. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 19th September, 2019 at 12:15 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for NCH & C Charitable Fund (Community Matrons), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 5, 2019