Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Irene On the 2nd September, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 70 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved wife of Barry. Loving mum to Mark and Andrea. A dear mother-in-law to Sarah, much loved nan to Henry and James and a dear sister to Marilyn. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 19th September, 2019 at 12:15 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for NCH & C Charitable Fund (Community Matrons), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 5, 2019
