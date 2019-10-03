Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene NEWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene NEWMAN

Notice

Irene NEWMAN Notice
NEWMAN

Irene

Barry, Mark and Andrea would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind words and messages of sympathy and for the floral tributes and donations to the NHS Community Matrons Charity which amounted to £398.00. Special thanks to the Reverend Laura Purnell for the exceptional service and to Mr Ray Thornalley and his team for their support and guidance at this difficult time. Please accept this acknowledgement as our only but most sincere thank you.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.