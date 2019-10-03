|
NEWMAN
Irene
Barry, Mark and Andrea would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind words and messages of sympathy and for the floral tributes and donations to the NHS Community Matrons Charity which amounted to £398.00. Special thanks to the Reverend Laura Purnell for the exceptional service and to Mr Ray Thornalley and his team for their support and guidance at this difficult time. Please accept this acknowledgement as our only but most sincere thank you.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019