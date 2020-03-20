Home

Irene SALVAGE

SALVAGE

Irene Violet (Queenie)

Of Stoke Ferry passed away after a short illness at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn on 14th March 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved Wife of Mervyn (Re-united) much loved Mum of Ann, dearly loved mother-in-law of Mick. Much loved Nan of Shelly and Tom and a loving great Nan of Saffron and Molly. Queenie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. All enquires to RH Bond, Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020
