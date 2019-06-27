Home

Passed away on 13th June, 2019 at The Close, Snettisham aged 91 years. She leaves daughter Dawn, son-in-law John, grandchildren Lucy and Michael, Grandson Leo and her sister Betty. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Snettisham on Friday 5th July at 2.00pm followed by interment in the family grave. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be left in the Church or sent to: John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on June 27, 2019
