Ivy CAMERON

Ivy CAMERON Notice
CAMERON Ivy

On the 21st April, 2020, peacefully at King's Lynn Residential Home, Ivy, aged 92 years, formerly of Fincham. Beloved wife of the late Ted. Loving mum to Linda and son-in-law David, much loved nan of Gayle and Laura and great-nan to Owen, Aaron, Sam and Alfie. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for King's Lynn Residential Home Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020
