GAGEN Ivy
Peacefully at Amberley Hall, on the 4th April, 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Len, loving mum of Jean and Diane, mother-in-law of Ash and Graham. Much loved nan of Marie and Jeremy, Allan and Suzanne and great-nan (nan bike) of Joshua, Hollie, Sam and Alex. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 10, 2020