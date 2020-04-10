Home

Ivy GAGEN

Ivy GAGEN Notice
GAGEN Ivy

Peacefully at Amberley Hall, on the 4th April, 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Len, loving mum of Jean and Diane, mother-in-law of Ash and Graham. Much loved nan of Marie and Jeremy, Allan and Suzanne and great-nan (nan bike) of Joshua, Hollie, Sam and Alex. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 10, 2020
