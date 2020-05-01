|
|
GRADY Jack and Joan
Both passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on the 24th and 26th April, 2020, both aged 90 years. Much loved mum and dad of Catherine and Ian and parents-in-law to Dave and Jessica. A very dear nanny and grandad to Rebecca, David, Matthew and Laura and their spouses Angelo and Joe. Loved great-nan and grandad to Isaac and Lilia. Jack and Joan will be sadly missed by all who knew them. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance and Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020