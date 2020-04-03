Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack EAGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack EAGLE

Notice Condolences

Jack EAGLE Notice
EAGLE

Jack

Passed away suddenly, on the 28th March, 2020, aged 88 years, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Loving darling husband of Janet. A wonderful dad to Julie (deceased), Lesley, Carolyn and father-in-law to Robert and John. Dearly loved grandad to Caleb, Jack, Jess, Ellie, Hannah and Maddie. Adored great-grandad of Libbie, Jenson, Louie, Mabel and Sienna. Will be so sadly missed by all his family. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Any enquiries to Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -