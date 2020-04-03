|
|
EAGLE
Jack
Passed away suddenly, on the 28th March, 2020, aged 88 years, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Loving darling husband of Janet. A wonderful dad to Julie (deceased), Lesley, Carolyn and father-in-law to Robert and John. Dearly loved grandad to Caleb, Jack, Jess, Ellie, Hannah and Maddie. Adored great-grandad of Libbie, Jenson, Louie, Mabel and Sienna. Will be so sadly missed by all his family. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Any enquiries to Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020