GARDENER
Jack Alfred
On the 16th June, 2020, peacefully at Briar House, King's Lynn, three weeks before his 98th birthday. Devoted husband of Bessie (deceased) and loving dad of June (deceased). Loved by all who knew him. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 30th June, 2020 at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for All Saints Church, King's Lynn, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on June 19, 2020