Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack GARDENER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack GARDENER

Notice Condolences

Jack GARDENER Notice
GARDENER

Jack Alfred

On the 16th June, 2020, peacefully at Briar House, King's Lynn, three weeks before his 98th birthday. Devoted husband of Bessie (deceased) and loving dad of June (deceased). Loved by all who knew him. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 30th June, 2020 at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for All Saints Church, King's Lynn, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -