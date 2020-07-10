|
|
MELVILLE Jack
Peacefully, on the 1st July, 2020, at home, aged 18 years, of King's Lynn. A much loved son of Andy and Cara, loving brother of Ella and Lily. Dearly loved grandson of Pete and Mandy, nephew of Danny and Shelley and cousin of Ruby and Ronny. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Rudham Ward Fund QEH and Churchill Park Academy (Complex Needs), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 10, 2020