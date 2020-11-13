Home

Jack STEWARD

Notice Condolences

Jack STEWARD Notice
STEWARD

Jack of Leziate formerly of Grimston passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 5th November 2020, aged 95 years. Loving Husband to Joan (deceased). Father of John, Patricia and David. Grandad and Great-Grandad. Will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Private family service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium due to the current restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation may be sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 13, 2020
