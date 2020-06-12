Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
CHAPMAN Jackie

Peacefully, on the 2nd June, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 74 years, of King's Lynn. Much loved wife of Vic, loving mum of Shawn and Glen. Mother-in-law of Pip and Rachel and a dearly loved nan of Ashley and Fox. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020
