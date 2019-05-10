Home

Peacefully on 4th May, formerly of Wimbotsham, Downham Market. Loving mother of Nicki and Theresa. Nanny to Jake and Beau. Great-nanny to Erin and Alfie. Funeral Service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 24th May at 12.15pm. No flowers please, but donations for West Newton Ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (cheques: QEHKL Charitable Fund) may be given at the service sent c/o Fakenham & District Funeral Services Ltd., Weasenham, PE32 2TF. Tel: 01328 838838
Published in Lynn News on May 10, 2019
