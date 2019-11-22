|
OSBORN
Jackie (nee Fisher)
of Sutton Bridge passed away on Saturday 16th November 2019 aged 76 years. Wife of the late Leonard, dearly loved mother of Sandy, Sallyann, Toni and the late David, much loved nannie, great-nan and sister. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 12noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Lincolnshire Air Ambulance may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 22, 2019