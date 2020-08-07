Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline FRANKHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline FRANKHAM

Notice Condolences

Jacqueline FRANKHAM Notice
FRANKHAM

Jacqueline Ivy-Rosina

Peacefully, at home, aged 79 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Eileen and Charles, much loved cousin, friend, neighbour and former colleague. Owing to the current situation, a memorial gathering will be held in 2021 to give Jackie's many friends and relatives the opportunity to celebrate her life. Donations, if desired, for the Royal Papworth Hospital Charity, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -