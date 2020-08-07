|
|
FRANKHAM
Jacqueline Ivy-Rosina
Peacefully, at home, aged 79 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Eileen and Charles, much loved cousin, friend, neighbour and former colleague. Owing to the current situation, a memorial gathering will be held in 2021 to give Jackie's many friends and relatives the opportunity to celebrate her life. Donations, if desired, for the Royal Papworth Hospital Charity, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 7, 2020