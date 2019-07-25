|
WOODCOCK
Jacqueline 'Jackie'
Passed away peacefully at home in Harpley on Saturday 13th July, aged 84. Loving wife to David, much loved mother to Graham and Joanne, mother-in-law to Nick and grandmother to Jessica and Thomas, sister to Mark, Anne and John (deceased). She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family. A Funeral service will take place at St Lawrence Church, Harpley on Thursday 1st August at 1.15pm followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers. Donations to Cancer Research UK. Funeral Directors: Fakenham and District Funeral Services, Weasenham Manor, Fakenham Road, Weasenham St Peter, PE32 2TF. Tel: 01328 838838
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019