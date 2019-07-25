Home

Jacqueline WOODCOCK

Jacqueline WOODCOCK Notice
WOODCOCK

Jacqueline 'Jackie'

Passed away peacefully at home in Harpley on Saturday 13th July, aged 84. Loving wife to David, much loved mother to Graham and Joanne, mother-in-law to Nick and grandmother to Jessica and Thomas, sister to Mark, Anne and John (deceased). She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family. A Funeral service will take place at St Lawrence Church, Harpley on Thursday 1st August at 1.15pm followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers. Donations to Cancer Research UK. Funeral Directors: Fakenham and District Funeral Services, Weasenham Manor, Fakenham Road, Weasenham St Peter, PE32 2TF. Tel: 01328 838838
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019
