Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jake FLECKNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jake FLECKNEY

Notice Condolences

Jake FLECKNEY Notice
FLECKNEY Jake

Tragically, on the 3rd September, 2019, at home, aged 15 years, of Magdalen. Dearly loved son of Neil and Jemma and a loving brother of Oliver. A much loved grandson of Ray & Julie and Peter & Kathy. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 20th September, 2019 at 3.30pm. Bright colours to be worn please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cats Protection and Youngminds may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.