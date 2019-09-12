|
FLECKNEY Jake
Tragically, on the 3rd September, 2019, at home, aged 15 years, of Magdalen. Dearly loved son of Neil and Jemma and a loving brother of Oliver. A much loved grandson of Ray & Julie and Peter & Kathy. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 20th September, 2019 at 3.30pm. Bright colours to be worn please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cats Protection and Youngminds may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 12, 2019