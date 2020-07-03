Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
James HARTLEY

James HARTLEY Notice
HARTLEY

James Alan George (known as Alan) passed away peacefully on 26th June, 2020, at his home in Downham Market, with his family by his side. He was 88 years of age. A dearly loved husband of Virginia; and much loved father to Christopher, Joanna and Jonathan. Alan was also a loving grandpa to six grandchildren. He was an adored brother of Norma and a very special uncle and brother-in-law. Alan will be greatly missed by all - a true gentleman. A private family funeral will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on 7th July. A memorial concert is planned for a later date. Donations, if desired, for Downham Market Dementia Café or Norfolk Community Health & Care NHS Trust Charitable Fund may be sent to A.J. Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk, following link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on July 3, 2020
