Beloved husband to Valerie, loving father to Paul, Kate, Sarah and Jo; father in-law to Julian, Simon and Tom; adoring grandfather to William, Natasha, Lydia, Oliver, Charlie, Ellie, Lucy, Jake, Eryn and Thomas. James sadly passed away Saturday 20th June 2020 at Tapping House Hospice aged 72 years. Jim valiantly battled cancer over the last few years and now rests in peace. Funeral service will be at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 8th July at 10.45am. Donations if desired to Tapping House Hospice may be made at the service or direct to Tapping House Hospice. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton Road, Gaywood Road, King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 4EX
Published in Lynn News on June 26, 2020