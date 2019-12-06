|
Passed peacefully at his home with his family in Castle Acre on the 1st December 2019, aged 83. Now at peace. A much loved Husband, Dad, Father-in-law, Grandad and 2nd Brother. Will be dearly missed. Funeral Service at St James the Great Church, Castle Acre on Friday, 20th December, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 6, 2019