Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services
The Swaffham Funeral Home, Lynn Road
Swaffham, Norfolk PE37 7AY
01760 721305
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
13:00
St James the Great Church,
Castle Acre
WARD

James Langham

'George/Wardy'

Passed peacefully at his home with his family in Castle Acre on the 1st December 2019, aged 83. Now at peace. A much loved Husband, Dad, Father-in-law, Grandad and 2nd Brother. Will be dearly missed. Funeral Service at St James the Great Church, Castle Acre on Friday, 20th December, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 6, 2019
