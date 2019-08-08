Home

Peacefully on 5th August, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of John, dearest mum of Debbie and Alan, dear nan of Luke, Jake, Shannon and Jake Jnr. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 21st August at 1.00pm. "All are most welcome". Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG. Thank you all for your support and cards at this sad time.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 8, 2019
