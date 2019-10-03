|
|
BURNS Janet Of Whittington. Passed away, comfortably and peacefully, on the 27th September, 2019, aged 80 years. A unique and wonderful person who will be much missed by daughter Katherine, son Richard, her two brothers, the wider family and her many friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 9th October, 2019 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Polio Fellowship, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019