Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet BURNS

Notice Condolences

Janet BURNS Notice
BURNS Janet Of Whittington. Passed away, comfortably and peacefully, on the 27th September, 2019, aged 80 years. A unique and wonderful person who will be much missed by daughter Katherine, son Richard, her two brothers, the wider family and her many friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 9th October, 2019 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Polio Fellowship, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.