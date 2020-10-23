Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Janet DENNETT

Janet DENNETT Notice
DENNETT Janet

Passed away peacefully at home on 19th October 2020, aged 76. Inspirational, courageous, warm hearted and spiritual, Jan was the dearly loved wife of John; special sister to Peter, Michael, Sheila, Theresa, Richard, Cath and Ann; treasured mother to Lorna, Louisa, Joey and Loretta; adored grandmother to Ben, Dan, Anna and Carl; and cherished friend to many. She now joins Louisa in bliss to continue changing lives for the better. Due to the current situation, there will be a private family funeral (cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium by invitation only). Please make any donations to a charity dear to your heart. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 23, 2020
