DENNETT Janet
Passed away peacefully at home on 19th October 2020, aged 76. Inspirational, courageous, warm hearted and spiritual, Jan was the dearly loved wife of John; special sister to Peter, Michael, Sheila, Theresa, Richard, Cath and Ann; treasured mother to Lorna, Louisa, Joey and Loretta; adored grandmother to Ben, Dan, Anna and Carl; and cherished friend to many. She now joins Louisa in bliss to continue changing lives for the better. Due to the current situation, there will be a private family funeral (cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium by invitation only). Please make any donations to a charity dear to your heart. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 23, 2020