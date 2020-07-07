Home

W Bailey & Son
55 Lynn Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 3DE
01945 584762
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn
Janet FAULKNER


1942 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Janet FAULKNER Notice
FAULKNER

Janet Violet (née Kirk)

24th September 1942 - 27th June 2020.

Peacefully passed away after a very short illness. A much loved wife, mother, nanny, great nanny, sister and auntie. Her funeral service shall take place on Monday 13th July 2020 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 11.30am. Sadly due to the current circumstances a small family funeral service will be held. Flowers welcome and may be sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE.
Published in Lynn News on July 7, 2020
