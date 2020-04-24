|
JARRALD Janet
Peacefully, on the 19th April, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 69 years, of Wiggenhall St Germans, formerly of North Wootton. Much loved wife of Ian and a loving mum of Robert and Kirsty. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for the Kidney Fund QEH (Dialysis Unit), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020