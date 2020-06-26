|
JARY
Janet 'Gloria'
(née Sands)
Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, on 22nd June, 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Mike, a much loved mum of Deborah, Christopher, Neil, Patrick and Owen,
cherished mother-in-law, adored nan and great-nan. Due to the current situation, there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 26, 2020