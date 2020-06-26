Home

Janet JARY

Notice Condolences

Janet JARY Notice
JARY

Janet 'Gloria'

(née Sands)

Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, on 22nd June, 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Mike, a much loved mum of Deborah, Christopher, Neil, Patrick and Owen,

cherished mother-in-law, adored nan and great-nan. Due to the current situation, there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 26, 2020
