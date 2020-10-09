Home

John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Janet WELLS

Janet WELLS Notice
WELLS (née Hall)

Janet

sadly passed away at home with her girls by her side. Widow of Douglas. Sister to Ronnie, Derek & Peter (deceased). Sister-in-law to June. Mother to Rhona, Debra & Linda. Mother-in-law to Ady. Grandmother to Samantha, Paul, Alex, Allishia, Danielle and a great grandmother. Under current circumstances family funeral service only on Tuesday 27th October at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Hunstanton Fire Station may be sent to - John Lincolns Funeral Directors 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 9, 2020
