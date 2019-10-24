Home

Committal
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
13:15
St Andrews Church
West Dereham
View Map
JACKSON

Janice Dawn

of Downham Market, passed away peacefully after a short illness bravely fought on 18th October 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin, much loved mum of Hannah and Karl, dear mother-in-law to Christie, loving grandma to Olivia and Avery. Forever in our hearts. Funeral Service at St Andrews Church, West Dereham on Monday 11th November at 1.15pm followed by a committal at Mintlyn Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, or donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support can be made at the Service or sent to RH Bond, Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019
