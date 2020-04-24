|
|
BARBER
Jean
Peacefully, on the 22nd April, 2020, at Amberley Hall, aged 84 years, of Stanhoe and South Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Eddie, a loving mum of Neil and daughter-in-law Alison. A much loved nan of Claire, Sarah, Craig and Luke and a great-nan to Maddison and Stanley. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Dementia U.K. may be made via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020