Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Jean BARBER

Jean BARBER Notice
BARBER

Jean

Peacefully, on the 22nd April, 2020, at Amberley Hall, aged 84 years, of Stanhoe and South Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Eddie, a loving mum of Neil and daughter-in-law Alison. A much loved nan of Claire, Sarah, Craig and Luke and a great-nan to Maddison and Stanley. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Dementia U.K. may be made via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020
