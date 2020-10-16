Home

Jean BARKER Notice
BARKER

Jean

(Jeannie B)

Sadly passed away at home, on the 13th October, 2020. Former landlady of The Maid's Head, Lord Kelvin and The Park View Hotel. She was well know for her meals, especially her Yorkshire puddings. She was loved by all her family and her many friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be sent c/o Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 16, 2020
