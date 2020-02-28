Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium

Jean BOWERS

Notice Condolences

Jean BOWERS Notice
BOWERS

Jean

It is with great sadness that the family of Jean, announces her passing on 21st February 2020, aged 94 years. Jean passed away peacefully at Brandon Park Nursing Home and will be lovingly remembered by her children Daryl and Linda, grandchildren Richard, Julie, Benjie and Keira, her eight great-grandchildren and her great-great granddaughter. A service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 16th March at 10.45am. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to West Norfolk RSPCA Re-homing Centre. Enquires to: Downham Funeral Directors.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -