|
|
BOWERS
Jean
It is with great sadness that the family of Jean, announces her passing on 21st February 2020, aged 94 years. Jean passed away peacefully at Brandon Park Nursing Home and will be lovingly remembered by her children Daryl and Linda, grandchildren Richard, Julie, Benjie and Keira, her eight great-grandchildren and her great-great granddaughter. A service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 16th March at 10.45am. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to West Norfolk RSPCA Re-homing Centre. Enquires to: Downham Funeral Directors.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020