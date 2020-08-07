Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Jean BURNS Notice
BURNS

Jean Passed away peacefully on 27th July 2020, at home, with her family by her side, aged 80, of King's Lynn. Cherished wife of Robert. Much loved mum of Joanne, Fiona, Emma and son-in-laws Mark and Lowie. Adored nan of Calum, Chloe, Luke, Jason, Sarah (deceased), Jack, Chelsea, Phoebe and Molly-Mae, and great-nan of Jake, Eden, Lexi, Theo, Rose and Isla. Sister of Raymond and Sandra, twin sister of Joan. Forever in our hearts. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 11th August at 10.45am. Due to the current situation, immediate family only. Donations for Asthma UK, may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memory giving link.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 7, 2020
