GLADMAN
Jean Margaret of West Acre, passed away peacefully at home on 11th July 2020 after a short illness, aged 87. Much loved wife of the late Arthur (Hook) and much loved mum and mother-in-law to Peter, Neill, Anita, Julie and Ady. Loving grandma to Gareth, Ryan, Thomas, Katie and Luke. Much loved sister to Irene. Private family funeral on 30th July 2020. No flowers, donations to The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House and Caring Together may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on July 17, 2020