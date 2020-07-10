|
|
HUNN
Jean
Passed away peacefully, on the 1st July, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years, formerly of Terrington St Clement. A beloved wife of the late Peter. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 10, 2020