PEARCE
Jean
Passed away at home on 26th of November 2019, aged 82, of Blackborough End. Much loved wife of Edward (deceased).
Dearly loved mum of Mark and Dean. Adored nan of Ashley, Odin and Mason. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 10th January 2020 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK (), may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, Kings Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following the link to memorygiving.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 11, 2019