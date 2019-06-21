Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean PUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean PUGH

Notice Condolences

Jean PUGH Notice
Passed away peacefully, on the 13th June, 2019, at Bramley Court, Histon, formerly of Dersingham, aged 90 years. A dearly loved wife of the late Tony. Loving mother of Nick and daughter-in-law Sarah. Much loved granny of Beccy and Jonny and a great-granny to Annabelle. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Dersingham on Wednesday, 3rd July, 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimers Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.