Passed away peacefully, on the 13th June, 2019, at Bramley Court, Histon, formerly of Dersingham, aged 90 years. A dearly loved wife of the late Tony. Loving mother of Nick and daughter-in-law Sarah. Much loved granny of Beccy and Jonny and a great-granny to Annabelle. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Dersingham on Wednesday, 3rd July, 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimers Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019