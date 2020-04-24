Home

Jean WHITE

Jean WHITE Notice
WHITE Jean Ursula

On the 18th April, 2020, suddenly but peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 92 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved wife of the late Arthur, loving mum of Susan and Bryan, a much loved mother-in-law to Greg and Marion and a very dear nan and great-nan. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Woodlands Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020
