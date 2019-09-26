Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
15:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer ADDISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer ADDISON

Notice Condolences

Jennifer ADDISON Notice
ADDISON

Jennifer Christine (Jenny)

Passed away peacefully, on the 14th September, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 69 years, of King's Lynn. A beloved wife of Maurice. A loving mum to Mark, Lisa, Neil and Kevin and a nan of nine grandchildren and great-nan to one great-grandson. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 1st October, 2019 at 3:15 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for MS Society (King's Lynn), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.