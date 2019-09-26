|
ADDISON
Jennifer Christine (Jenny)
Passed away peacefully, on the 14th September, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 69 years, of King's Lynn. A beloved wife of Maurice. A loving mum to Mark, Lisa, Neil and Kevin and a nan of nine grandchildren and great-nan to one great-grandson. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 1st October, 2019 at 3:15 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for MS Society (King's Lynn), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 26, 2019