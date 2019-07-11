Home

Jill HEWITT

Jill HEWITT Notice
HEWITT

Jill

Our mum Jill Hewitt of Elizabeth Avenue, Downham Market, sadly but peacefully on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, aged 79 years. Loved and treasured by Sally, Steven, Lisa, Sam, Jess, Will, Ella, Hannah, Lillie, Grace, George, Myles, George Thomas, Edward and Robyn. We will all miss her so much. Funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 3.15pm. All family and friends are welcome. Donations, if desired, to The Critical Care Unit, Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Published in Lynn News on July 11, 2019
