WILLIAMSON
Jillian Irene 'Jill'
Passed away peacefully after along illness at The Gables Nursing Home, Whittlesey on 26th August 2019, aged 76 years. Loving mother of Julie, Karen and Krista, grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 5. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on 17th September, 1.00pm at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 5, 2019