Peacefully, on the 1st March, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 86 years, of Waterside. A dear sister of Maureen, a much loved mum of Jackie, Trish and Phil and mother-in-law of David, Andy and Diane. A loving nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 17th March, 2020 at 3:15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 6, 2020
