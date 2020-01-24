|
DUTTON Joan (Toni)
Former Mayoress and County Cllr. Peacefully, on the 15th January, 2020, at home, aged 97 years, of The Birches, South Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Leslie. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, South Wootton on Wednesday, 29th January, 2020 at 10:30am followed by interment at South Wootton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Churchill Park Academy (Complex Needs), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 24, 2020