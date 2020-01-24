Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30
St Mary's Church
South Wootton
Joan DUTTON Notice
DUTTON Joan (Toni)

Former Mayoress and County Cllr. Peacefully, on the 15th January, 2020, at home, aged 97 years, of The Birches, South Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Leslie. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, South Wootton on Wednesday, 29th January, 2020 at 10:30am followed by interment at South Wootton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Churchill Park Academy (Complex Needs), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 24, 2020
