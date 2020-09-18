Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan GRANGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan GRANGE

Notice Condolences

Joan GRANGE Notice
GRANGE

Joan Irene

Peacefully fell asleep on 10th September 2020 at Tapping house after a short illness. Dearly beloved mother of Janette and David and cherished Mother-in-law to Keith and Julie. Loving Gran to Steven, Karl, Jason, Michelle and Sharon. A dear Great Gran to Elliot, Maxwell, Mia-Bella, Sophia and Ethan. Funeral service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 28th September at 11:30, due to the current circumstances private family funeral only, however a live webcast to view the service is available. Family flowers only, however donations if desired to The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -