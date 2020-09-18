|
|
GRANGE
Joan Irene
Peacefully fell asleep on 10th September 2020 at Tapping house after a short illness. Dearly beloved mother of Janette and David and cherished Mother-in-law to Keith and Julie. Loving Gran to Steven, Karl, Jason, Michelle and Sharon. A dear Great Gran to Elliot, Maxwell, Mia-Bella, Sophia and Ethan. Funeral service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 28th September at 11:30, due to the current circumstances private family funeral only, however a live webcast to view the service is available. Family flowers only, however donations if desired to The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 18, 2020