HALE
Joan
Peacefully, on the 5th November, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 84 years, of Gayton. Loving wife of Don, mum of Ian, Lynda and Paul and a mother-in-law of Jean, Keith and Julie. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Gayton on Monday, 18th November, 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 8, 2019