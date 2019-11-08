Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
13:00
St Nicholas Church, Gayton
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan HALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan HALE

Notice Condolences

Joan HALE Notice
HALE

Joan

Peacefully, on the 5th November, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 84 years, of Gayton. Loving wife of Don, mum of Ian, Lynda and Paul and a mother-in-law of Jean, Keith and Julie. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Gayton on Monday, 18th November, 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -