Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Notice Condolences

KING

Joan Alice

93 years of Necton passed away peacefully at Winchley Home in the presence of family on 19th January, 2020. Dearly loved Mother

and a much loved Nan, Grandma and Great Nanny. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 17th February, 2020 at 1:45 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society and Winchley Home Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020
