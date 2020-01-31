|
|
KING
Joan Alice
93 years of Necton passed away peacefully at Winchley Home in the presence of family on 19th January, 2020. Dearly loved Mother
and a much loved Nan, Grandma and Great Nanny. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 17th February, 2020 at 1:45 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society and Winchley Home Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020