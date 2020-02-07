|
LAKE
Joan Margaret
Teena and Steve would like to thank everyone who attended Joan's funeral on Friday 31st January. Our grateful thanks for the cards, flowers and messages of condolence. Special thanks to Reverend Becca Phillips for her comforting words and beautiful service. Also thanks to the staff at King's Lynn Residential Home for their kindness and caring. Finally, thanks to Andrew and everyone at Thornalley for their friendly and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 7, 2020